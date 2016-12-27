Crews reopen I-5 NB after semi-truck crash in Albany

A semi-truck crash forced crews to close both lanes of northbound I-5 in Albany early Tuesday morning. All lanes have since been reopened.

Oregon Department of Transportation crews said the crash took place at exit 233 where U.S. 20 intersects the interstate sometime before 4:45 a.m.

Both lanes were previously closed, but crews were able to open the left lane to traffic around 8 a.m. The right lane was opened around 9 a.m.

There is no word yet on any injuries or what caused the crash.

More information will be posted as soon as it is available.

