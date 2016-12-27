Crews reopen I-5 NB after semi-truck crash in Albany - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews reopen I-5 NB after semi-truck crash in Albany

Posted: Updated:
ALBANY, OR (KPTV) -

A semi-truck crash forced crews to close both lanes of northbound I-5 in Albany early Tuesday morning. All lanes have since been reopened. 

Oregon Department of Transportation crews said the crash took place at exit 233 where U.S. 20 intersects the interstate sometime before 4:45 a.m.

Both lanes were previously closed, but crews were able to open the left lane to traffic around 8 a.m. The right lane was opened around 9 a.m.

There is no word yet on any injuries or what caused the crash.

More information will be posted as soon as it is available. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.