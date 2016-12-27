Winter storm expected to slam Cascades Tuesday

The mountains saw at least six inches of snow Monday, but another big storm is expected to bury the Cascades in more powder Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning is in effect through midnight Tuesday for the southern Washington and northern Oregon Cascades.

FOX 12 Meteorologist Joe Raineri said some areas in the higher elevations could see anywhere from 25 to 30 inches of snow by the end of the day.

A big winter storm slams the mountains today, 24-30+ inches possible by tomorrow morning. Winter storm warning in effect until midnight. pic.twitter.com/jRfcpgHTRm — Joe Raineri (@JoeRaineriKPTV) December 27, 2016

Skiers and snowboards are of course happy to see all the snow. Officials at Timberline lodge said all of their rooms are completely booked through the holiday season.

With the snow comes dangerous road conditions. Traffic was backed up for miles along Highway 26 due to snow and other weather related problems. Chains or traction tires are required for parts of the highway.

Three people were killed Monday in a crash on Highway 26 between Government Camp and Madras. Police have not said what caused the crash.

For the latest weather forecast from the FOX 12 Weather team, as well as the latest traffic updates and closings information, download our free FOX 12 Weather App for iPhone and for Android.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.