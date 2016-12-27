I-84 closed from Pendleton to Ontario due to severe weather

Oregon Department of Transportation crews closed over 160 miles of I-84 Tuesday morning due to severe weather.

ODOT has reported that is snowing hard and continuously in the area, creating packed snow surfaces on roads.

Winds are also causing blowing and drifting snow.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Areas affected include Cove, Elgin, La Grande and Union.

There is no word on when the road will reopen. For the latest road conditions, visit TripCheck.com.

