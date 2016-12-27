OSP probe: Officer violated rules before doughnut shop crash

An Oregon State Police investigation has found that a police corporal in central Oregon violated department policy by illegally running a red light before striking a truck, a pedestrian and a doughnut shop earlier this year.

The Bulletin reports that Bend Police Chief Jim Porter says the state police investigation shows Cpl. Robert Emerson violated both department policy and state law, but that the crash was one mistake in an otherwise exemplary career.

Emerson was cited after the March 5 crash and paid a $260 fine. Oregon State Police say Emerson collided with a pickup truck, slid across an intersection, hit a pedestrian and smashed into the Dough Nut. No shop employees or customers were injured.

Both Emerson and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.