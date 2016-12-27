Police: Repeat DUII offender gave false name to officer on Oregon coast

A repeat DUII offender was arrested again after driving drunk and providing a false name to the officer who stopped him on the Oregon coast, according to police.

Witnesses reported a driver in the wrong lane heading northbound on Highway 101 from the Ona Beach area at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The car was located and stopped by police at the south end of South Beach.

Officers said the driver, who identified himself as Pedro Carrillo Ramos, consented to and failed standardized field sobriety tests.

Police said his blood alcohol level was .14 percent.

His car was impounded and he was booked into jail before being cited, released and returned to his home.

That afternoon, investigators determined the suspect had provided a false name and date of birth.

He was then positively identified as Matias Santos Ramirez, 32, of Waldport. The identification was made when jail staff scanned his finger prints.

Police said Ramirez has a criminal history that includes previous DUII arrests and additional incidents of providing false information. He also had an outstanding warrant for the same charges out of Lincoln County in 2014.

Ramirez was contacted at his home at 6:40 p.m. Sunday and arrested again. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on additional charges of providing false information to a peace officer and identity theft.

His bail was set at $65,000.

