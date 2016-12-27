Police arrest man accused of murdering his brother in S. Oregon

A southern Oregon man has been arrested on murder charges after his brother was found dead at a home in Bonanza.

Police responded to the 7000 block of East Langell Valley Road at 1:10 p.m. Monday after someone called 911 to report a shooting.

Officers arrived and found 51-year-old Troy Kimball dead at the scene. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate Kimball's death.

On Tuesday, the Klamath County District Attorney's Office reported that Kimball's brother was arrested in connection with the case.

Travis Kimball, 52, was booked into the Klamath County Jail on the charge of murder.

No further details were released about the investigation.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.