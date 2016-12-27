Trooper undergoes multiple surgeries after shootout with man who killed wife

An Oregon State Police trooper who was critically injured in a deadly shootout high-fived his wife after waking up from his first surgery, according to police.

Trooper Nic Cederberg is in critical condition at the hospital and underwent his second surgery Tuesday afternoon at Oregon Health & Science University.

Investigators said 30-year-old James Tylka shot and killed his wife, Katelynn Tylka-Armand, in King City on Christmas Night and then led officers on a chase across Washington County.

It ended just off Highway 99W south of Sherwood.

Deputies said Tylka shot Cederberg multiple times. Shortly after, Tylka was shot and killed by police.

Police said they are optimistic about Cederberg's recovery, but added he has a long road ahead.

An OSP spokesman said Cederberg has not yet been able to speak, but he motioned to family and friends that he was just doing his job.

"Speaking on behalf of the Oregon State Police, we consider Trooper Nic Cederberg a hero. We believe his intervention in risking his life in an unfolding situation on Christmas undoubtedly saved lives, members of the community and other police officers," said OSP spokesman Captain Bill Fugate.

Update on Trooper Cederberg & his road to recovery. Thank you for the support. https://t.co/oHo0zmClSU #OSPStrong pic.twitter.com/ZlCtUpXJi7 — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) December 27, 2016

On Tuesday, investigators released further details about the events that preceded the officer-involved shooting.

Deputies said Tylka-Armand, 24, was married to the suspect, but they were separated. They had an 11-month-old daughter together.

Investigators said Tylka-Armand dropped off the girl with Tylka, who lived with his parents, on Christmas night. Tylka took the baby into the house, went back outside and shot and killed his wife, according to deputies.

Tylka had an 8-year-old son from a previous relationship who was also in the house. Deputies said the children were not harmed and did not witness the shooting.

GoFundMe accounts have been created for Tylka-Armand and Cederberg. Donations for Cederberg can also be made at the Oregon State Police Officers' Association website.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.