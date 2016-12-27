Police ID wanted man accused of dragging Salem officer from stolen car

Police have identified a wanted man who is accused of dragging an officer from a stolen car.

Two Salem officers spotted a 1997 Honda Accord at a gas station on Wallace Road Northwest and Taggart Drive Northwest that had been reported stolen out of Keizer.

Officer Eric Moffitt attempted to talk to the driver from the passenger side of the car, but the suspect suddenly put the car into reverse.

The officer was dragged for 15 feet. Moffitt was taken to the hospital and later released. Moffitt, however, has not yet returned to duty due to the injuries he sustained.

Witnesses reported the car going the wrong direction through multiple neighborhoods. The car was found abandoned near the 1400 block of Market Street Northeast.

Police and K-9 teams searched the area, but the suspect got away.

On Tuesday, police said they have received numerous tips and the suspect was identified as 51-year-old Kevin Acup of Salem. He is a white man, 5'9" and 150 pounds with graying hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted on multiple charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony elude, reckless endangerment and assaulting a public safety officer.

Anyone with information about Acup or his location is asked to contact the Salem Police Department.

