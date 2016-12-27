Winter storm blasting Mt. Hood, bringing 17 inches of snow in 18 hours

A winter storm is blasting Mt. Hood, bringing 17 new inches of snow in 18 hours at Mt. Hood Meadows Tuesday.

"It's perfect weather," said Dan Thall from Hood River. "This is a good start to a good, long season."

Skiers and snowboarders couldn't get enough and carved fresh tracks with nearly every run.

"It's hard to tell where the last tracks were, the person in front of you, so you got to be on your toes a little bit," said Greg Mireles, who is from Tacoma.

Mireles has spent a few days on Mt. Hood with friends and family visiting for Christmas. He said this winter storm has made a big difference in resort conditions.

"The first couple of days [we were here] it was really icy and really windy but the storm that came in just yesterday, you can't even tell," he said. "Looks like it's been like this for a week."

The winter weather is also making for slick conditions on Highway 26. With packed snow and ice, chains or traction tires are required.

Dozens of people were pulled over to chain up Tuesday, as many families pulled off the road in Government Camp to enjoy the powder.

One young boy was relaxing in a hand-made snow cave, sheltering himself from the blowing snow.

"The wind is making it pretty chilly, so three of our kids are in the car and the other one is still out playing," said Brittany Stephens, who is from Camas.

"It was pretty packed, there were quite a few trucks and minivans and some eyes pulled off to the side of the road putting chains on," Julie Conger, also from Camas, said of Highway 26. "We were able to make it with four-wheel drive, but barely. We didn't want to go any higher than Government Camp because we thought the conditions would get worse."

If you're driving through the pass, check the conditions before you go and always travel prepared.

