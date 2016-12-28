Woman shot, killed on Christmas night remembered as a 'wonderful - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman shot, killed on Christmas night remembered as a 'wonderful mom and friend'

KELSO, WA (KPTV) -

Friends and family of 24-year-old Kate Armand, who was shot and killed by her estranged husband Christmas night, held a vigil to celebrate her life on the Kelso High School track Tuesday evening. 

The vigil hosted a number of people who came out to tell stories about Armand. They said she was a fun-loving girl who cheered for Kelso High School and loved being with her friends. Most of all, she loved being a mom to her baby girl.

Friend Melissa Hislop said, "Her whole world was that little girl, and I'm sure still is."

On Sunday, Armand was shot and killed by her estranged husband, James Tylka.  

According to police, Armand was in the process of dropping off their daughter to spend time with Tylka for the holiday. Police said Tylka brought his daughter inside before shooting Armand outside his home.

Friends who knew Tylka said while they are sad about the circumstances, they feel for his family.

"Our condolences go out to James' family as well. It’s just awful the way it ended," said another person who attended the vigil.

The officer who was shot during the exchange with Tylka is continuing to recover after undergoing multiple surgeries

