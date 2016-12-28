Man dies, woman injured in rollover crash on offramp near Fremont Bridge

A man has died and a woman was injured after a rollover crash on an offramp near the Fremont Bridge Tuesday evening.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 405 over the Fremont Bridge when it rolled over on an offramp.

A man in his 30s died in the crash. The woman, who is in her 20s, sustained injuries that are described as life-threatening.

The I-405 Kerby Avenue exit and onramps have been closed due to the crash.

