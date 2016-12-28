Man dies, woman injured in rollover crash on offramp near Fremon - KPTV - FOX 12

Man dies, woman injured in rollover crash on offramp near Fremont Bridge

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A man has died and a woman was injured after a rollover crash on an offramp near the Fremont Bridge Tuesday evening. 

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 405 over the Fremont Bridge when it rolled over on an offramp. 

A man in his 30s died in the crash. The woman, who is in her 20s, sustained injuries that are described as life-threatening. 

The I-405 Kerby Avenue exit and onramps have been closed due to the crash. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.