Portland nonprofit sends medical supplies to Syrian refugees

A Portland nonprofit is doing what they can to help the hundreds of refugees in Syria.

Medical Teams International loaded a large container onto a truck bound for Seattle Wednesday morning. From Seattle, the container will be loaded onto a ship headed to Turkey for eventual distribution in northern Syria.

The container was full of 27 pallets of medical supplies. Items included bandages, IV start kits, oxygen masks, wheelchairs, crutches, blood drawing supplies, stretchers, syringes and other items needed to help those fleeing from the recent siege of Aleppo.

"The families affected by the recent events in Aleppo are in desperate need of access to basic healthcare and medical supplies," said Joe DiCarlo, Medical Teams global ambassador. "We are thankful the community is joining us in efforts to save lives.”

Medical supplies going to help Syrian refugees in the Mid-East. #medicalteamsint'l #fox12 pic.twitter.com/5v9uJWXXQ8 — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) December 28, 2016

Medical Teams International said this is the first of many containers they are planning to send.

Most of the supplies were donated by regional health providers including Providence Health & Services, Swedish Medical Center and Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Medical Teams said they could always use donations. To donate, visit MedicalTeams.org.

More than 11 million Syrians have either fled or have died as a result of the five years of fighting.

