Portland police, Crime Stoppers seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect

Portland police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect in two armed robberies in East Portland.

On Nov. 18 at 1:52 a.m., a man armed with a handgun robbed the Dotty’s Deli at 8227 Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

The suspect is believed to have robbed another store, the 39th Mini Mart, at 935 Southeast 39th Avenue about 30 minutes later.

The robber is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with a mustache. He was seen wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, black sweatpants, black Nike shoes and a black baseball cap.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.