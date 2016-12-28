Police: Fire destroys car in Beaverton driveway; pair arrested for arson

An arson fire destroyed a car in a Beaverton driveway and deputies took two people into custody in connection with a similar fire, according to police.

Firefighters and officers were called to the scene of a vehicle fire on the 16000 block of Southwest Timberland Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said a car was fully engulfed in flames and the fire spread to the siding of the home near a bedroom window.

Firefighters contained the fire and there were no reports of injuries.

Deputies stopped two people near Southwest 170th Avenue and Southwest Coventry Place in the Aloha area and arrested them in connection with a similar arson that occurred Wednesday morning, according to investigators.

The suspects were identified as Tristan Alexander, 21, and Matthew Evarts, 22, both of Beaverton. Police said they were arrested on arson charges in connection to the car fire in Beaverton and another case in unincorporated Washington County.

