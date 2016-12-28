Reward offered to catch fugitive known to frequent Portland, Eugene, Las Vegas

A reward is being offered to catch a fugitive known to frequent Portland, Eugene and Las Vegas.

The Portland Police Bureau asked for the public's help Wednesday locating 21-year-old Dishay Kerney.

Kerney has a felony probation violation warrant for his arrest.

He is described as a black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 155 pounds.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

