Reward offered to catch fugitive known to frequent Portland, Eug - KPTV - FOX 12

Reward offered to catch fugitive known to frequent Portland, Eugene, Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Dishay Kerney, prior jail booking photo Dishay Kerney, prior jail booking photo
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A reward is being offered to catch a fugitive known to frequent Portland, Eugene and Las Vegas.

The Portland Police Bureau asked for the public's help Wednesday locating 21-year-old Dishay Kerney.

Kerney has a felony probation violation warrant for his arrest. 

He is described as a black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 155 pounds.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.