Three local students are making their parents proud.

Joseph, Daniel and Aubrey Folwick have all been selected to take part in the Oregon Music Education Association's All-State Symphony Orchestra.

They also happen to all play the same instrument.

MORE’s photojournalist Brad Pulliam had the chance to sit down with the students and their band director to learn more about the honor.

