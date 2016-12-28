Chicago Bulls sign Portland teen to contract through Make-A-Wish Foundation

Trey Flowers, who attends Central Catholic High School in Portland, signed a one-day contract with the Chicago Bulls through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Photo: Grace Wiley/Chicago Bulls)

The newest member of the Chicago Bulls is a teen from Oregon, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Bennie "Trey" Flowers, 17, signed a one-day contract with the NBA team on Wednesday.

Flowers is a native of Kansas City, Missouri and currently attends Central Catholic High School in southeast Portland.

Flowers survived an eight-hour liver transplant operation after going into acute liver failure in the spring of 2015.

His remarkable recovery saw Trey bounce back three months quicker than expected, earning him the nickname “The Rockstar” from his doctors at Stanford University.

Flowers is now able to work out and be active again, less than 1 1/2 years after his surgery.

His dream has always been to play in the same arena as his idol, Michael Jordan. Flowers first started playing basketball at 2 years old.

“I am thrilled to welcome Trey to the Bulls, as I know he will be the perfect teammate and professional on and off the court,” said Chicago Bulls General Manager Gar Forman. “Trey brings an unprecedented level of toughness and strength to our team after what he has been through, and we know he will be able to inspire his new teammates with his story. I am confident that he has all of the intangibles to be a real contributor to this team right away.”

Flowers will join the Bulls for their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at the United Center.

As outlined in his contract, Trey’s responsibilities include watching pre-game shootarounds, touring the Advocate Center and team locker room and meeting and periodically high-fiving his teammates upon reasonable request.

“I’m excited to be a part of the organization. I’ve always admired Dwyane Wade and am eager to experience the game at the United Center,” he said. “They tell me I’m a fighter because of what I’ve overcome. I look forward to bringing that fighting spirit to the Bulls.”

Make-A-Wish Oregon and Illinois worked to make Flowers' wish come true.

