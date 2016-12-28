Police ID 30-year-old man who died in N. Portland crash; speeding suspected

Police ID 30-year-old man who died in N. Portland crash; speedin - KPTV - FOX 12

Police have identified the 30-year-old man who died in a crash on the Interstate 405 off-ramp from the Fremont Bridge in north Portland on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the ramp onto North Kerby Avenue at 9:57 p.m.

Investigators said Maurice Santez Starks was exiting the Fremont Bridge in his 2007 Saturn Ion when he failed to negotiate the sweeping curve, went over the barrier into oncoming traffic, rolled and hit another barrier.

Starks was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old woman in the car was also seriously injured, but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators said Wednesday speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology results are pending and expected to take several weeks to complete.

The Portland Police Bureau's Major Crash Team responded to the scene to conduct an investigation. Both the on-ramp and off-ramp at North Kerby Avenue and Cook Street were closed for the investigation. 

