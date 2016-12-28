Trooper undergoes third surgery after deadly shootout: 'He is strong and a fighter'

An Oregon State Police trooper underwent his third surgery since a deadly shootout on Christmas night.

Oregon State Police reported that Trooper Nic Cederberg's surgery at Oregon Health & Science University went "as expected" on Wednesday morning.

Police said he is "on a good trajectory considering the trauma he suffered on Christmas."

Cederberg was shot multiple times by 30-year-old James Tylka after a chase across Washington County that ended just off Highway 99W south of Sherwood.

Police returned fire, shooting and killing Tylka.

Tylka killed his estranged wife, 24-year-old Kate Armand, in King City on Christmas night.

Investigators said Armand dropped off their 11-month-old daughter at the home Tylka shares with his parents. Tylka took the baby in the house, went back outside and shot and killed Armand.

Tylka's 8-year-old son from a previous relationship was also in the house, but deputies said the children did not witness the shooting.

Police said Cederberg has his wife, Portland Police Bureau Officer Hayley Shelton, by his side at the hospital. He high-fived his wife after he woke up from his first surgery, according to his colleagues.

"He is strong and a fighter," according to an OSP statement.

Cederberg was assigned to the North Plains area as a trooper. To show support, the North Plains Police Department and city of North Plains are organizing a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Jessie Mays Community Center, 30975 N.W. Hillcrest Street.

People can email support for Cederberg to ospsocial@state.or.us. GoFundMe accounts have been created for Armand and Cederberg. Donations for Cederberg can also be made at the Oregon State Police Officers' Association website.

