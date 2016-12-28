Rash of burglaries, break-ins hitting businesses in SE Portland

Businesses on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard are dealing with a rash of break-ins and burglaries that have cost them hundreds of dollars at a time.

Most recently, Debbie Smith, owner of Excalibur Books & Comics, said a burglar smashed her front window, then went behind the counter to steal over $1,000 worth of vintage comics.

“They took some really old Spidermans. Tales of suspense #32, Amazing Spiderman #300,” said Smith. “Just a bunch of beautiful old books.”

Police are investigating the burglary, along with another break-in at Cartridge World, just down the street, on Dec. 7.

Business owners said there have been several more break-ins over the past couple months.

“We’re all just hypersensitive to it now, and we’re watching out for each other,” said Ted McCagg, who works at Cartridge World.

The store’s surveillance cameras captured video of the suspect breaking through the glass on the shop's front door, but McCagg said there was nothing in the register at the time, and the crook didn’t appear to take anything from the store.

The owner of Atlas Glass, Doug Simovic, said his business was also broken into recently, and he has received several calls for glass repairs from other businesses.

McCagg said the repairs after such break-ins can be expensive.

“That was several hundred dollars to fix. Another business, they didn’t get in, but they destroyed the front door, which had to be replaced,” said McCagg.

McCagg said some businesses have discussed the possibility of hiring private security patrols.

If you know anything about these cases, contact the Portland Police Bureau.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.