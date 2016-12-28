Police: Two arrested after pursuit through three Central Oregon counties

Oregon State Police arrested two men after a pursuit traveled through three Central Oregon counties on Wednesday.

OSP said the pursuit started in Prineville at 9:45 a.m. when an officer tried to stop a 1994 Silver Buick. Prineville police stopped the pursuit which was later resumed by Redmond police.

Redmond police also stopped the pursuit when the vehicle traveled out of their jurisdiction.

OSP said the vehicle traveled through Terrebonne and Culver where OSP, Madras Police Department and Jefferson County used spike strips to stop the vehicle.

The spike strips deflated all four tire but the vehicle continued at a slower rate of speed.

OSP said a trooper used a TVI maneuver which forced the vehicle off the roadway where it came to a stop.

The suspects, Eddie Villagomez-Lopez, 23, of Prineville. and David Castaneda-Valerio, 21, of Salem, were arrested and lodged in Jefferson County.

