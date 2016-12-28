Affidavit: Caregiver forged checks, stole $12K from Salem woman

A caregiver forged 33 checks and stole $12,300 from a Salem woman, according to court documents.

Lena Mae King was arrested Dec. 23 and arraigned in court Dec. 27 on charges of first-degree aggravated theft and aggravated ID theft.

Police responded to a home on the 1600 block of Wallace Road in Salem on a report of a theft.

A woman told investigators King was working as her caregiver for more than a year, which was coordinated through the Oregon Department of Human Services, according to court documents.

The woman told police she was notified by her bank that her account was overdrawn. A probable cause affidavit states the woman learned there were 33 checks for a total of $12,300 that did not have her handwriting or authentic signature that were made out to King.

The woman told police King did not have permission to write checks from her account, the probable cause affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, King called while the officer was at the woman's home and offered to repay what was taken. The officer asked King to come to the home, which she did, and again offered to repay the money, according to court documents.

Court documents state King told police she and her fiance had a baby at home and were not making enough money to cover their monthly expenses. King admitted to forging the checks, according to a probable cause affidavit.

King is due back in court Dec. 29 and is set to go to trial in February 2017.

