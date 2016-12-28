Salem police ID man accused of dragging officer in stolen car

Salem police are asking for your help finding a man who is suspected of dragging a police officer several feet while trying to get away in a stolen car.

It happened December 19 when officers spotted a stolen car parked at the Shell gas station on Wallace Road Northwest and Taggart Drive Northwest.

According to Salem police, Officer Eric Moffitt tried talking with the driver - later identified as 51-year-old Kevin Acup of Salem - through the passenger side door, but Acup threw the car into reverse and dragged Officer Moffitt for roughly 15 feet.

As Officer Moffitt fell to the ground, police say Acup kept driving and went the wrong way on the Marion Street Bridge and Commercial Street Northeast before he ditched the stolen car in a neighborhood near Market Street Northeast and 14th.

Responding officers brought out K-9’s to track Acup, but he wasn’t found.

Officer Moffitt was taken to Salem Hospital where he was treated and released. He has yet to return to work because of his injuries.

FOX 12 has learned Acup has a criminal record dating back to 1986, including convictions for escape, strangulation, meth possession and theft.

Now, police hope you can help them find him once again. If you know where Acup could be, call the Salem Police Department.

