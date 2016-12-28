Local non-profit creates care packages for refugee families new to Oregon

Even though the holidays are over, the spirit of giving continued Wednesday afternoon as local volunteers put together cares packages for newly arriving refugees.

The idea for the care packages, called Butterfly Boxes, started with a family tradition of helping out local refugee families new to Oregon.

The non-profit, also called Butterfly Boxes, started up six months ago and partners with Catholic Charities to collect donations of items and gather volunteers to put the boxes together.

The care packages are made up of basic necessities for refugees, who have spent up to 30 hours on a plane, and in some cases, years in refugee camps around the world.

“They contain the most basic essential items somebody might need, like towels, toothbrushes, something for kids to play with,” said Adrienne Enriquez, who started Butterfly Boxes PDX with her sister. “When they first arrive in the United States with very little, they have what they need in order to make it through their first or second day.”

Right now, about 1,700 refugees resettle in the Portland area every year, from 20 different countries around the world, including Iraq, Syria, and Somalia.

Volunteers helped fill 62 Butterfly Boxes at Wednesday's event. The non-profit hopes to have similar events once a month throughout the year.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help put together care packages can visit butterflyboxespdx.org.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.