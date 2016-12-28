Cricket Cafe vandalized on Christmas day

Portland police confirm the Cricket Café on Southeast Belmont was vandalized on Christmas morning.

Thieves smashed in the store’s front windows, back windows and damaged a neon sign. Owner Dan Bartkowski tells FOX 12 nothing was stolen, but he estimates $10-15 thousand dollars in damages.

No time is ever a good time to find out your business was hit by vandals. But, when that call falls on Christmas, Bartkowski says it hurt that much more.

“I got a call around 12:30 Christmas morning telling me about what happened,” said Bartkowski. “My wife and I spent Christmas cleaning things up.”

Bartkowski thinks this was a random act of vandalism. Witnesses who live nearby called police after they heard the glass shatter.

“We’ve been here for about 14 years and it was just tough to see it like that, it really was,” Bartkowski said. “Whoever did this, they need to be responsible at some level, there needs to be some accountability. Whether you’re inebriated or not, you’re taking it out on someone’s business."

Portland police confirm they are investigating the incident. They did not say if this vandalism is connected to recent burglaries that have hit businesses in southeast Portland.

If you think you know anything at all, please call Portland police.

An online campaign to help the café was created this week. If you want to help visit: www.gofundme.com/help-the-cricket-cafe?ssid=855094624&pos=1

