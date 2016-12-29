Man tackles suspected shoplifter at Beaverton 7-Eleven

One man is saying he was in the right place at the right time after he helped a clerk at a Beaverton 7-Eleven take down a shoplifter.

Charlie Booth says it was a normal day for him as he pulled up to 7-Eleven at 6000 Southwest Hall Boulevard to get something to drink before work.

Around 6:30 a.m., Booth says he saw two employees struggle to get Darius Trevon Brown, 22, out of their store.

"The employees were saying 'he robbed us, he robbed us," said Booth.

The clerk told police Brown assaulted him when he confronted him about shoplifting.

Booth says when he saw the scene spill outside, he didn't think twice before stepping in to help.

"I grabbed him and I pushed him and the employees back into the store and held on to the suspect for about 15 minutes or so," Booth said.

Just minutes after he forced Brown back into the store he let him go, thinking he would stay put for police.

"He calmed down a bit so I let him go and the suspect starts running around the store. Once he started bolting to the door, I knew I had to get him again," said Booth.

Booth says Brown ran about the store trying every door possible to get out. When he tried the back door, Booth stepped in again, but this time, he got hurt in the process.

"When I took him down to the ground he did bite me on my finger," Booth said.

Police arrived to the scene minutes later and arrested Brown. He was taken to the Washington County Jail and is being charged with two counts of assault in the fourth degree, menacing, theft in the third degree and robbery in the third degree.

