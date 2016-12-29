Costco employee helps save woman's life

Mathew Rios in his elf costume that he was wearing when he saved a woman's life in Costco last week. (Courtesy: Mathew Rios)

A Costco employee is being hailed a hero after he helped save a woman's life all while dressed like an elf.

Mathew Rios has worked at Costco for over two decades and says this has never happened to him before.

On December 23, Rios was working a register at a Costco warehouse in Vancouver when he heard a commotion and saw a crowd. An elderly woman had fallen and had blood pooling around her head.

"A lot of times you'll get people that just miss a step and they slip and they fall and they hit their head but when I heard how she was struggling to breathe, at that point I knew it was something more," said Rios.

Rios who has experience as a firefighter and EMT, rolled the woman on her back and did chest compressions for several minutes.

When first responders arrived they said the woman had suffered a heart attack and the CPR helped save her life.

Rios says he wasn't supposed to work that day so it seems meant to be.

"I wasn't supposed to be there, she needed the help and, you know, I'm glad that I was able to be there in a time of crisis," said Rios.

Rios says just days before this happened he was named Safety Coordinator.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.