Man shot in stomach at motel in NE Portland

One man was injured in an early-morning shooting at a motel in Northeast Portland Thursday.

Police responded to the incident at the Courtesy Inn Motel in the 11300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard around 3:20 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said video of the shooting incident was caught on surveillance camera at the motel.

Officers have no suspect information or further details on what led up to the shooting.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related.

