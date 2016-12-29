Injured OSP trooper speaking after multiple surgeries, family says

Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg was able to talk to his family Wednesday night for the first time since his shootout with a homicide suspect on Christmas Day.

Cederberg’s family posted the encouraging news on their GoFundMe page late Wednesday.

Family members said Cederberg was very emotional and wanted to thank every doctor, nurse and all the support staff for saving his life.

“His condition is improving by the hour, and most of the major repair work has been addressed,” brother Jeff Cederberg wrote. “The hospital staff claim he is one of the toughest guys they've seen come through the ICU in quite some time.”

REALLY GOOD NEWS: #TrooperCederberg is now talking! -- according to update on his GoFundMe page. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/zFaoYLpEUQ — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) December 29, 2016

According to his family, Cederberg was extremely humbled by all the support he has received. He said he was just doing his job.

“I told him that the rest of didn't see it that way and it was our turn to protect him for a change,” wrote Jeff Cederberg.

Oregon State Police said Cederberg is able to talk, but is still in critical condition as OHSU.

Trooper Cederberg in critical condition but able to talk .Nic's brother Jeff shared. https://t.co/tnm6rDGKL7 #OSPStrong pic.twitter.com/Y1beXDcxEj — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) December 29, 2016

Trooper Cederberg was shot multiple times by 30-year-old James Tylka after a chase that ended off of Highway 99W south of Sherwood Christmas night.

Tylka was killed in the shootout. Police believe he killed his estranged wife, 24-year-old Kate Armand in King City immediately before the shooting.

Trooper Cederberg has endured multiple surgeries on his road to recovery.

