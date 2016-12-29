New gas tax to fund street repair and safety projects throughout Portland

Voters approved a new gasoline tax in Portland and funds will go toward numerous street repair and safety projects throughout the city.

On Thursday, city leaders highlighted those projects.

The 10-cent tax, approved by voters last May, is expected to generate around $64 million over four years.

The funds will go toward paving, base repair, sidewalks, crossing, neighborhood greenways, safe routes to school, high crash corridors, protected bike lanes and alternative street design projects.

Paving projects include Southeast Foster Road from 82nd Avenue to 90th Avenue, Southeast 50th Avenue between Division and Hawthorne, Southwest Naito Parkway from Harrison to Jefferson and Southwest Main Street between 1st and 2nd avenues.

Improvements will be made to high crash corridors at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 31st Avenue, as well as Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near 35th Avenue.

For a full list of the projects, go to the Portland Bureau of Transportation website.

Some of the incoming funds from the new tax have already been spent.

On Thursday, the Portland Bureau of Transportation and outgoing Commissioner Steve Novick gathered on Southeast Milwaukie Avenue to highlight repairs to a road that was previously in bad shape.

Twenty projects have already been made under the "Fixing Our Streets" program.

"Both making the streets safer and repaving sections of deteriorating streets are important, because we've been letting the streets deteriorate for way too long and it was time to do something and the voters recognized that," Novick said.

Despite the funding from the gas tax, Novick said it will not be enough to complete all the repairs needed for Portland streets.

The city hopes to get state funding from a new transportation package that legislators are working on, as well as federal dollars from President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged support for infrastructure projects.

