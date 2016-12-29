TriMet offering free rides after 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve

TriMet wants to help New Year's Eve revelers get home safely.

TriMet is offering free rides on buses and MAX trains starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

MAX service will be extended until around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Rides on Portland Streetcar will also be free the night of New Year's Eve.

Riders should be aware of an adjusted TriMet schedule for Monday. In observance of the New Year's holiday, all MAX trains and buses will run on Sunday schedules for Monday. WES Commuter Rail will not be in service Monday and the customer service call center and TriMet ticket office at Pioneer Courthouse Square will be closed.

For more information, go to TriMet.org.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.