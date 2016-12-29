Sheriff: Hypothermic car thief in custody after jumping into Willamette River

A man in a stolen car led deputies on a chase before he abandoned the car and jumped into the Willamette River, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies attempted to stop a 2008 Toyota RAV4 reported stolen in Clackamas County at 9:53 a.m. Thursday. A chase ensued and continued into the city of West Linn.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as 27-year-old John W. Victor, got out of the car and ran toward the Willamette River.

Marine deputies, along with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue personnel, located Victor in the river near the bank.

He was taken into custody, transported to shore and then taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia, according to the sheriff's office.

Victor remained in the hospital Thursday afternoon. Charges are pending.

Oregon State Police, West Linn Police Department, Gladstone Police Department, Oregon City Police Department and AMR also assisted in this case.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.