Service dog Spock recovering after hit-and-run collision in Ridgefield

A service dog named Spock is expected to make a full recovery after being badly injured by a hit-and-run driver in Ridgefield on Christmas.

The German shepherd and husky mix was hit at noon Sunday on the 18500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue.

Witnesses said the driver sped away in a vintage pickup from the 1970s or 1980s with an unknown color. The truck was last seen heading north on Northeast 10th Avenue.

Spock was taken to a veterinary hospital with serious injuries.

On Thursday, Spock's owner provided an update that the dog underwent surgery to repair a broken femur. Apart from a slight limp and the possible need for anti-inflammatory medication, Spock should make a full recovery.

A GoFundMe account had raised nearly $8,000 by Thursday. Spock's owners said they planned to close the account and donate the remaining balance after Spock's medical bills to a dog rescue organization.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.