Grievance filed after noose found hanging at OHSU

Oregon Health Sciences University recently conducted an internal investigation into an employee complaint about racial harassment involving the hanging of a miniature noose.

Matt Hilton, President of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 328, said the union filed a grievance over the employee’s complaint, but the hospital denied it.

“We feel that their response was really not appropriate,” said Hilton.

Hilton said the employee who filed the complaint saw the noose hanging from a door, taped above a poster that was meant as a joke.

“How is a noose funny? This is also a provider for mental health services. Is this really something that’s appropriate in the workplace?” said Hilton.

In a written statement, the hospital said “OHSU thoroughly investigated the employee's complaint and subsequent grievance in accordance with well-established policies and procedures. OHSU does not tolerate discrimination or retaliation in the workplace. Out of respect for employee privacy, we are unable to provide any further details.”

Hilton said the employee who filed the complaint is scheduled to sit down with OHSU’s Vice President of Diversity and Affirmative action to discuss the incident.

