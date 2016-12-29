Disabled veteran comes home to find tools stolen from storage unit

Matthew Miller came home just before Thanksgiving to find thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from his storage unit. (KPTV)

A disabled veteran in Woodburn returned from a job out of state to find several thousand of dollars worth of tools and other items had been stolen from him.

Matthew Miller, a veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, says he got back home just before Thanksgiving and found the locks to his storage unit had been drilled open.

When he opened it, he found thousands of dollars worth of tools and other items missing, including some of his keepsakes from his deployments, which are irreplaceable.

Miller says he especially misses the tools, which he used to work on his 40-year-old truck, and friends' cars and motorcycles. He says mechanic work helps relieve the symptoms of PTSD.

On a limited budget, Miller says he's finding it hard to replace what he's lost.

"I felt taken advantage of. I was out working for the State of Oregon, the government, doing what I usually do, and to come back and find that happened right before the holidays, it hurt really bad," said Miller.

Miller says management told him they had an issue with their security gate right around the time his unit was broken into.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Miller recover from the theft. If you would like to help click here: www.gofundme.com/needhelpaftertheft

