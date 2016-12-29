Hillsboro man arrested after eluding deputies in stolen vehicle

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 26-year-old man after he led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

WCSO said at 3:35 p.m. Thursday, a deputy with the Interagency Gang Enforcement Team was conducting an investigation in Aloha when he saw a suspicious vehicle drive past him. The deputy checked the car's license plate and learned the car had been reported stolen earlier that day to the Hillsboro Police Department.

The deputy followed the car until other deputies arrived to help him. WCSO said when the deputy turned on his lights and siren the driver sped up in an attempt to elude.

After a short pursuit, the suspect turned onto Southwest 199th Court, which is a dead end. The suspect crashed into some shrubbery and fled on foot.

Deputies were able to capture the suspect in the back yard of a nearby house.

Matthew Nuno, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested and lodged in the Washington County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempting to elude police officer, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

