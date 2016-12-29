Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office police chaplain dies at 95

The police chaplain for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has passed away, the agency announced Thursday.

Ed Stelle of Lake Oswego, died Thursday morning surrounded by members of his law enforcement family. He was 95.

According to the sheriff’s office, Stelle was a World War II naval veteran who began his work in ministry to police officers and their families in 1953 with the Portland Police Bureau. After his tenure with Portland police, he began working with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

"Chaplain Stelle was a supporter and friend to everyone in law enforcement," said Multnomah County Sheriff Michael Reese. "He was a positive presence in the lives of countless officers and was an incredible spiritual leader in our profession."

The sheriff’s office says Stelle was a pioneer in the field of law enforcement chaplaincy and peer support programs, with his work influencing agencies across the country.

Information regarding memorial service arrangements will be released it becomes available.

