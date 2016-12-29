Proposed bill would increase penalties for using cellphone while - KPTV - FOX 12

Proposed bill would increase penalties for using cellphone while driving

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Some Oregon lawmakers want to increase the punishments for using you cellphone while driving.

Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney is spearheading the new bill that would make penalties for using a mobile communications device the same as driving under the influence.

Punishments could include one year in jail, a $6,200 fine, or both.

The bill is expected to be formally introduced to the legislature in February.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.