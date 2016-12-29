Proposed bill would increase penalties for using cellphone while driving

Some Oregon lawmakers want to increase the punishments for using you cellphone while driving.

Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney is spearheading the new bill that would make penalties for using a mobile communications device the same as driving under the influence.

Punishments could include one year in jail, a $6,200 fine, or both.

The bill is expected to be formally introduced to the legislature in February.

