Portland-area residents must beware of frozen pipes in freezing temperatures

Come next week, Portland-area residents may want to shield their pipes from freezing temperatures to avoid bursts.

The first freeze, according to weather reports, will come Monday night. Hardware stores are already stocked up on 'do it yourself' items to help protect your home's pipes from freezing.

Mike, from Ace Hardware in Aloha, said the hardest part is stopping into the store.

"You can just follow the instructions on this stuff and you can't miss," Mike said.

Mike suggested a few items that one can do at home. The first, was a shield for outdoor faucets. He said it's made of Styrofoam and helps shield the metal from ice.

"It locks it up against the wall and that'll keep the frost off your faucet."

The second item is called a shark bite.

"They are either metal or plastic pipe pieces that connect like tinker toys," according to Mike. "If you got a busted pipe you can just cut out the bad part and take a little extra piece of pipe to fill the gap and say this is the cuff link you just shove it in both sides and you got it made in the shade."

To avoid freezing pipes, Mike also said you should leave your faucets running at small stream. The constant movement prevents the water from freezing.

Mike also said the right insulation is key. There are covers you can buy at low-cost that help insulate the pipes during freezing temperatures.

We reached out to the city to see if they are doing anything to prevent water main breaks. They said they will have crews on hand in case of an emergency.

