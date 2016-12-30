Injured OSP trooper out of ICU, according to family

Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg has been moved out of the ICU and into a normal patient room, according to his family.

Nic Cederberg's family posted the news on their GoFundMe page Thursday night.

This news comes after Nic Cederberg's family posted that he was able to talk to his family on Wednesday night for the first time since the shootout with a homicide suspect on Christmas.

"He is still amazing the doctors and nurses with how his recovery is going. Over the last few days I've heard it time and time again from some pretty tough and well respected men and they've all said he is one of the few that could have survived something like this," brother Jeff Cederberg wrote.

Jeff Cederberg wrote that even though Nic Cederberg is out of the ICU, he is still in pain. Jeff Cederberg also wrote that Nic Cederberg will be going into surgery Friday morning to fix his broken arm.

Nic Cederberg has endured multiple surgeries on his road to recovery.

Trooper Nic Cederberg was shot multiple times by 30-year-old James Tylka after a chase that ended off of Highway 99W south of Sherwood Christmas night.

Tylka was killed in the shootout. Police believe he killed his estranged wife, 24-year-old Kate Armand, in King City immediately before the shooting.

