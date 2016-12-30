Man shot several times in legs along E. Burnside, police investigating

One man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs after he was involved in a shooting in East Portland early Friday.

Portland police said officers were called to the intersection of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue around 1:05 a.m. to a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old man suffering from four gunshot wounds to his legs.

Police said the victim was holding a firearm when they approached him. He complied with officers’ requests and put the gun on the ground.

Multiple bullet casings were also found around the victim, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. His identity has not been released.

Police said it is unclear if the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.

No suspect has been located.

Based on evidence at the scene, the Gang Enforcement Team is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Portland police.

