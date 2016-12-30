Man injured, woman arrested after shooting at N. Portland strip club

Portland police arrested a woman early Friday morning after a shooting occurred at a North Portland strip club.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting at Jags Clubhouse at 605 North Columbia Boulevard around 12:44 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 37-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police said the shooting suspect was located nearby, a 24-year-old woman. She was taken into custody and a firearm was seized as evidence.

Police believe the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument inside the club and the shooting occurred during the argument.

This is not the first shooting to occur at Jags Clubhouse. Two women were injured in a shooting incident at the strip club in November.

