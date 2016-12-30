Wreckage of missing private plane found near Seattle, no survivors

Wreckage of missing private plane found near Seattle, no surviv - KPTV - FOX 12

The Washington State Department of Transportation said they located the private plane that went missing shortly after takeoff Thursday night.

Authorities said there were no survivors. 

WSDOT reported the fixed-wing plane left Seattle’s Boeing Field around 6 p.m. Thursday heading for Port Angeles.

Officials lost contact with the aircraft around 6:44 p.m. near the Dabob Bay area just east of Quilcene, WA.

Using radar forensics data and the plane's emergency locator transmitter, crews were able to find the craft in a heavily wooded ravine Friday morning, according to WSDOT.

Four people were found in the wreckage. There were no survivors. 

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation. 

