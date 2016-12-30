Man rescued after falling into frigid hotel pond in Lebanon

A man is safe after missing a step and accidentally falling into a frigid hotel pond in Lebanon Friday morning.

The Lebanon Fire District said they were called to the Best Western Premier Boulder Falls Inn on Mullins Drive.

According to crews, a man and his wife had just finished breakfast at the hotel and had decided to take a walk around the hotel’s Japanese garden before checking out of their room.

Because it was early, it was still dark outside. The man accidentally missed a step down from a gazebo, stumbled and fell head-first into the 42-degree water.

Crews said the man quickly became incapacitated because of the water temperature and was unable to swim to the shore of the pond, which was about five feet in depth.

The victim’s wife immediately ran inside the hotel to call 911.

The hotel manager attempted to rescue the man by wading into the pond.

The manager was able to get the victim to a rocky outcrop in the pond, but the man was overcome by hypothermia and could not climb up the rocky shore.

LFD rescue swimmers arrived equipped with dry suits and floatation devices. They were able to successfully pull the victim from the bank.

He was transported to a nearby hospital.

