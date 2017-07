It's the end of an era for Portland's iconic jazz club, Jimmy Mak’s.

Owner Jim Makarounis says due to health problems, he has to close the doors to the Pearl District hot spot after Saturday night's final show.

But there is still a chance Jimmy Mak's could live on if a new owner steps in. MORE took a trip to the club to get an inside scoop.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.