One has a degree in philosophy and the other has a degree in accounting. Together, they're trained chefs.

Charlene Wesler and Michael Susak started mixing up a tasty menu for their food cart business back in 2010.

In 2014, the pair won the Food Network show “Food Court Wars.”

Now Gigi's Cafe has expanded to a brick and mortar.

MORE caught up with the owners of the cafe to learn more.

