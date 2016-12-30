Police: Man threatens employees, throws bricks off Departure's 15th floor balcony

A man smoking an unknown substance threatened employees and threw bricks from Departure's 15th floor balcony before trying to break into a room at The Nines Hotel, according to police.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Southwest Morrison Street at 7:29 p.m. Thursday.

Police received reports of a man inside Departure restaurant threatening people with a knife, breaking items and throwing other items, including bricks, off the balcony. Witnesses said he was also smoking an unknown substance.

Officers requested staff at The Nines and Macy's ensure people not go outside. Roads and sidewalks in the area were closed to all traffic.

Multiple officers, including members of the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team, attempted to communicate with the man, but he did not respond.

The man moved from the balcony on the 15th floor to the roof area of the 14th floor, where police said he attempted to break a window with a hard object and gain entry into an occupied hotel room.

Officers had started to assist people on the 14th floor in leaving their rooms for a safe location, however the room the suspect was trying to break into still had people inside. Because of that, officers used pepper spray on the man.

Police said the pepper spray stopped the man from breaking the window. Eventually, the man agreed to come inside.

There were no reports of injuries.

The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Matthew Lee Owen, was arrested on charges of second-degree trespass, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal mischief and harassment.

Police said Owen initially provided a fake name to jail staff before his real name was confirmed.

According to court documents, Owen has a separate fourth-degree assault case against him and two pending stalking protection orders.

