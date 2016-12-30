Republican Dennis Richardson sworn in as Oregon's secretary of state

Oregon's new secretary of state is the first Republican to win a statewide election in 14 years.

Dennis Richardson was sworn in as secretary of state Friday in Salem.

Richardson defeated Democrat Brad Avakian in the November election.

Richardson is the first Republican secretary of state in Oregon in nearly 30 years.

"As secretary of state, I will be functioning as an Oregonian and it's my commitment that you will not know whether I have an "R" or a "D" behind my name, because the work that I do is to ensure that the people are well represented," Richardson said Friday.

