Ted Wheeler sworn in as Portland's new mayor; public inauguration set

Mayor-elect Ted Wheeler being sworn in Friday. (Photo: Office of Mayor-elect Ted Wheeler)

Portland's new mayor was sworn in Friday.

Ted Wheeler was sworn in during a private ceremony conducted by Portland Auditor Mary Hull Caballero.

The oath of office will be effective Jan. 1.

Wheeler, who served as state treasurer since 2010, was elected mayor of Portland in the May primary. He received a majority of the votes to secure the position and avoid a November runoff.

A public inauguration is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at Jason Lee Elementary School, 2222 N.E. 92nd Ave., Portland.

Wheeler takes over for Mayor Charlie Hales, who did not seek re-election.

