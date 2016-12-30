Police: Vehicles stolen from Land Rover Portland dealership

Portland police are searching for FOX 12's Most Wanted who broke into the Land Rover Portland dealership on Friday.

Police say at 7:18 a.m. they responded to the report of a burglary at the dealership located at 720 Northeast Grand Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing and Land Rover Portland requested that the number and description of the vehicles not be released at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Detective Pandra Parks at (503) 793-6684.

