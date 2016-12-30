Police: Vehicles stolen from Land Rover Portland dealership - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Vehicles stolen from Land Rover Portland dealership

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police are searching for FOX 12's Most Wanted who broke into the Land Rover Portland dealership on Friday.

Police say at 7:18 a.m. they responded to the report of a burglary at the dealership located at 720 Northeast Grand Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing and Land Rover Portland requested that the number and description of the vehicles not be released at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Detective Pandra Parks at (503) 793-6684.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.